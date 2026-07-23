Sea plane makes emergency landing off Sucia Island

A Kenmore seaplane glides low over the water past multiple boats before disappearing behind a bluff, video footage shows. The plane had left Lake Union at around 4 p.m. July 23, but at 5:15 p.m. made an emergency landing near Shallow Bay, off Sucia Island. Video footage shows the plane was able to crash up onto the land. Smoke starts to appear, and later, the plane burst into flame.

“It was a full plane; passengers and pilot all made it off [Before the plane caught fire]… Thank God for the quick actions of the boaters in the area for saving these people’s lives,” Jonathan Scott posted on Facebook.

According to representative Aaron Blank, there were 10 passengers and one pilot. The plane later caught fire. Responders from multiple agencies, including San Juan Island EMS, San Juan County Sheriff’s Department, San Juan Island Fire & Rescue, Orcas Island Fire & Rescue, Lopez Island Fire & EMS, the Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Island Air, Airlift Northwest. Canada also sent assistance. According to a statement from the San Juan County Public Hospital District #1, “All agencies worked diligently to treat and transport patients.”

Ten passengers were located and rescued fairly quickly, and the 11th was found a few hours later on land.

According to a press release by the San Juan County Sheriff, “There are multiple patients with injuries ranging from head injuries to broken bones and lacerations, with one patient in critical condition and no reports of fatalities at this time… Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved and their loved ones”

Kenmore Air issued a statement shortly after the incident, saying: “Our highest priority is the care and support of our passengers, our pilot, and their families. Kenmore Air has activated its emergency response procedures and is working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard and local emergency responders. We are committed to providing factual updates as information becomes available. Out of respect for those involved, we will not speculate regarding the cause of the accident. Additional updates will be provided as verified information becomes available.”

Kenmore Air CEO David Gudgel added, “This evening one of our aircraft was involved in an accident near Sucia Island. We are grateful that everyone aboard has been accounted for, and our immediate focus is ensuring our passengers and pilot receive the care and support they need. We extend our sincere thanks to the United States Coast Guard, local emergency responders, and everyone assisting in the response. Kenmore Air is fully cooperating with investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available.”

The SJCPHD1 also verified that all passengers and the pilot had been accounted for and rescued by boats nearby. An off-duty medic, nurse and recreational boaters assisted until emergency services arrived. Three patients were airlifted, four were sent to Bellingham by boat, and four to Friday Harbor for treatment and care. The statement closed saying, “While the crash resulted in serious injuries to some patients, there are no fatalities at this time and we feel optimistic that with care all patients involved will do well. Our thoughts are with everyone involved and their loved ones.”