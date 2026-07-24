SHCPHD1 statement regarding plane incident on Shallow Bay near Sucia Island

Submitted by the San Juan County Public Hospital District 1

On July 23, at 5:15 pm, San Juan Island EMS responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a plane crash at Shallow Bay/Sucia Island. It’s reported that a pilot and 10 passengers were on board at the time of the crash.

All 10 passengers and the pilot have been accounted for, and were rescued by boats nearby. An off-duty medic, nurse and recreational boaters assisted until emergency services arrived. 3 patients were airlifted, 4 sent to Bellingham by boat, and 4 to Friday Harbor for treatment and care. While the crash resulted in serious injuries to some patients, there are no fatalities at this time and we feel we feel optimistic that with care all patients involved will do well.

San Juan Island EMS responded to the call along with San Juan County Sheriff’s Department, San Juan Island Fire & Rescue, Orcas Island Fire & Rescue, Lopez Island Fire & EMS, the Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Island Air, Airlift Northwest, and Canada sent assistance. All agencies worked diligently to treat and transport patients.

According to Kenmore Air’s press release, the aircraft involved was a Kenmore’s de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft float plane, flight #140, departing from Lake Union, Seattle.

Our thoughts are with everyone involved and their loved ones.