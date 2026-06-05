Community Band celebrates America’s 250th anniversary

Submitted by the Orcas Island Community Band.

The Orcas Island Community Band is proud to announce a special musical tribute to the United States’ 250th anniversary. Taking place on Friday, June 19, at 7 p.m. at Orcas Center, the performance will celebrate the nation’s history through iconic American compositions, diverse musical genres and stirring patriotic favorites. Admission is by donation.

The concert, titled “250: The Music That Shaped Us,” is part of the nationwide America250 commemoration, marking two and a half centuries since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The program will showcase the “soundtrack of freedom” featuring works by such legendary composers as Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa and R.B. Hall.

The Orcas Island Community Band is pleased to showcase several different quintets and soloists on clarinet, trombone, tuba and trumpet. Attendees can expect a journey through the sounds that shaped a nation — from folk tunes to Broadway, to African-American spirituals and swing band music.

Music has always been a way for our community to connect with our shared heritage, and there’s no better way to celebrate the semiquincentennial than through the uniting language of music from Orcas’ own Community Band.