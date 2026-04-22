Candidate Filing Week May 4-8

Submitted by San Juan County.

If you have ever wanted to be an elected official, now is your opportunity. Candidates who wish to run for office this year can submit their names for the ballot during the upcoming candidate filing period from May 4 to May 8.

The following offices are open, see image.

During filing week, candidates may submit their filings online, by email, by fax or in person at the San Juan County Elections Office at 55 Second St., Suite A, Friday Harbor. Online candidate filing will be available Monday, May 4, at 8 a.m. through Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m.

Mail-in filings will be accepted no earlier than Monday, April 20, and will be processed on May 4. Mailed filings will be accepted if they are received at the Elections Office no later than Friday, May 8. If filing by mail, forms should be mailed to San Juan County Auditor, Elections Office, P.O. Box 638, Friday Harbor, WA 98250.

To file online, go to the Elections webpage at sanjuancountywa.gov/elections and navigate to “Online Candidate Filing” under “Candidate Information.” Candidates filing for federal or state offices will file with the Secretary of State at sos.wa.gov. For any offices that require a filing fee, the fee must be received by Friday, May 8, at 5 p.m. Candidate declarations will not be processed until the filing fee is received. Filing fees are nonrefundable.

Offices with three or more candidates will be included on the Aug. 4 primary ballot. Those offices with one or two candidates will go directly to the general election ballot on Nov. 3. Precinct committee officers will be elected on the Aug. 4 primary ballot if they face opposition; if there is no opposition, they will be considered elected automatically.

For more information about San Juan County Elections, visit www.sanjuancountywa.gov/elections or email elections@sanjuancountywa.gov or call 360-378-3357.