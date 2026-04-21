Support Antonia Valenzuela’s family

Submitted by friends of Antonia Valenzuela’s family.

Antonia Valenzuela’s family is identifying her as the woman who died in the fatal crash in West Beach on Orcas Island last week. Her family is now asking for help transporting Antonia’s body to Mexico for burial. They are also asking for help covering family travel to Mexico for the funeral.

You can help by donating on GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-antonias-funeral-and-family-travel.