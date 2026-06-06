School music rings in summer on a high note

Submitted by the Music Advocacy Group.

Family and community members filled the Orcas Center on Thursday, May 28, to celebrate another successful year for the Orcas public school strings program. Pamela Wright, the music teacher and strings director, who will be retiring after 24 years, received a standing ovation. This year’s All-District Strings Concert saw a large group of 66 students from grades four through 12 performing on the main stage. Wright awarded letters to three graduating seniors who have represented Orcas High School at many music festivals and competitions since their middle school years. Among their collective wins, High School Strings received a “Superior” rating and placed third, out of nine groups, in the Chamber Orchestra division at the most recent American String Teachers Association competition. Senior Lola Walker was also honored with the National School Orchestra Award, recognizing musical excellence and contributions to the ensemble.

The following Wednesday evening, June 3, the district’s band director, Darren Dix, presented the All District Band Concert in the high school gym. Nearly 80 student musicians from grades four through 12 took part in the performance. Two seniors, Max Peterson and Angelo Vaccarella, were also recognized for their dedication to the band program with letters. The concert program included an excerpt from “Carmen,” Georges Bizet’s 1875 opera. On Sunday, May 17, a group of 10 student musicians made a daylong trip to attend a matinee performance of Seattle Opera’s “Carmen” at McCaw Hall. Their musical excursion included a guided backstage tour and a closer look at the workings of the pit orchestra. Students received a behind-the-scenes peek into the job skills and complex musical collaborations involved in staging an opera. The trip was sponsored by the Music Advocacy Group.

The last weeks of the school year continue to be busy for the music program, with an elementary concert, a bucket drumming presentation and the annual Instrument Zoo lined up. In the fall, the district will welcome a new K-12 music teacher, Sarah Dorian, a passionate educator who has built and grown orchestra programs in several schools and has taught at the university level as well. With an additional grant from the San Juan County Cultural Access Fund for the 2026-2027 school year, MAG is excited to strengthen its continued support of youth music on Orcas Island.

The graduating senior musicians will perform one last time with the high school orchestra at the Orcas Island High School commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym. This year’s graduating class is one with many diverse talents, and student musicians juggle homework, sports, volunteer and paid work while putting in the time for instrument practice and travel to music competitions and festivals. The Music Advocacy Group is proud to have supported their musical passions. Congratulations, Orcas Island High School class of 2026!