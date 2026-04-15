OIFR responds to three simultaneous calls, including fatal car accident and structure fire

The bays were empty on this busy day for OIFR.

Submitted by Orcas Island Fire & Rescue.

On the afternoon of April 13, Orcas Island Fire & Rescue was dispatched to three separate incidents simultaneously, requiring the department to divide personnel and resources across multiple scenes.

Medical aid

At 3:29 p.m., OIFR units responded to an aid call at the medical center and required air transportation utilizing Island Air.

Motor vehicle accident

At 3:57 p.m., OIFR EMS and Rescue divisions responded to a motor vehicle accident on Enchanted Forest Road. The vehicle had gone over an embankment, requiring technical rescue operations to access and extricate an injured patient from a ravine. One patient was transported for trauma care at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, flown by AirLift NW. One fatality was confirmed at the scene.

OIFR coordinated with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, Orcas Towing and the county coroner’s team. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Structure fire

At 4:02 p.m., OIFR responded to a structure fire involving a Class A motorhome on Parkwood Drive in Eastsound. Thirteen personnel were assigned to the call — 11 on scene utilizing three fire engines, with two additional personnel on standby. Crews conducted an offensive interior attack and quickly extinguished the fire. Surrounding structures and exposures were protected with no damage reported. One canine fatality due to smoke inhalation was confirmed at the scene. The home is believed to be a total loss. No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

How OIFR staff respond

OIFR operates with two on‑duty career responders each day, supported by a dedicated team of volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel who respond from across the island. When emergencies occur simultaneously, OIFR relies solely on its internal staffing and volunteer response to provide initial coverage.