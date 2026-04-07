Trans Day of Visibility | Letter

March 31 was Trans Day of Visibility. On this day, we honor our trans brethren who have passed away, and celebrate the lives of those of us still living.

We screened the film “Heightened Scrutiny” in February, alongside a Q&A with the director, Sam Feder. We highly recommend this look into the fight that has been happening around the country regarding trans rights.

Part of that fight is to keep the work moving. Over 700 anti-trans bills have been introduced since the beginning of 2025. Kansas invalidated driver’s licenses for trans individuals in one fell swoop. Just today, on a historic day for trans people, the Supreme Court ruled that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy on queer kids was unconstitutional. The Lemkin Institute, which is an organization that catalogues and fights against genocides in the world, has labelled the current climate as “the trans genocide in the U.S.”

Even here, in Washington state, which is considered a “sanctuary state” by many, anti-trans bills have been introduced. Our board president has put together a quick link to comment publicly and vote against the bills currently in the Washington state House and Senate.

If you have not already, please comment and vote against these bills. They are designed to wipe out a core part of our community, the part that fought for and are the whole reason we have anything to fight for. For Marsha P. Johnson to Harvey Milk, to the thousands of unnamed trans people in history, to the hundreds of trans black women that are the backbone of queer rights & activism in this country:

VOTE!

Orcas Island Pride