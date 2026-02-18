Orcas Island Public Library launches free seven-week “Language Exchange” classes

Submitted by the Orcas Island Public Library.

This March, Orcas Island Public Library will offer two welcoming, community-building language classes — one for Spanish speakers learning English, and one for English speakers learning Spanish. The seven-week session is free, designed for adults and students ages 16-plus, and meets in person at the library each week.

The library is committed to making Spanish-speaking community members feel safe and comfortable. The library will not share private information collected for class registration.

Class details (both classes)

• Length: seven weeks (starting March 8).

• Cost: Free.

• Format: In-person (at Orcas Island Library).

• Session length: 1.5 hours per class.

• Ages: Adults and students 16-plus.

• Seats: First-come, first-served — 10-15 in-person seats per class.

• Support: Hotspots available if Wi-Fi access is a barrier; course materials provided.

English for Spanish Speakers (practical, empowering vocabulary)

This class will focus on useful English for everyday life — especially vocabulary and phrases to help parents and caregivers navigate the school system, connect with school activities, use library resources with confidence and discuss common community and social topics.

Spanish for English Speakers (real conversation, real community)

This class is geared toward English speakers who want to learn Spanish in a friendly, practical setting — building conversational confidence and cultural connection.

A shared community celebration

At the end of the session, both classes will be invited to come together for a community dinner — a fun, low-pressure chance to practice English and Spanish side-by-side and meet the neighbors you’ve been learning with.

Funding

These classes are made possible through a GiveOrcas grant from the Orcas Island Community Foundation, supporting projects that bring our island together.

How to sign up (first-come, first-served):

1. Sign up in person on the registration sheet at the library.

2. Fill out the Google form: https://forms.gle/42PHAam4mgzwJSS5A.

3. Email: sgailey@orcaslibrary.org.

La Biblioteca Pública de Orcas lanza clases gratis de 7 semanas: Inglés ↔ Español

Este marzo, la Biblioteca Pública de Orcas ofrecerá dos clases de idiomas para fortalecer la comunidad: una para personas hispanohablantes que quieren aprender inglés, y otra para personas inglesablantes que quieren aprender español. El programa durará 8 semanas, es completamente gratis, está dirigido a adultos y estudiantes mayores de 15 años.

Un mensaje importante para nuestra comunidad hispanohablante: queremos que se sientan bienvenidos, seguros y cómodos. La biblioteca no compartirá información privada recopilada para el registro.

Detalles de las clases (ambas)

• Duración: 7 semanas (comenzando 8 de marzo).

• Costo: Gratis.

• Modalidad: Presencial en la biblioteca.

• Duración por sesión: 1.5 horas.

• Cupo: Por orden de inscripción — 10-15 lugares presenciales por clase.

• Apoyo: La biblioteca puede prestar hotspots si no hay Wi-Fi; materiales incluidos.

Inglés para hispanohablantes (vocabulario útil y práctico)

Esta clase se enfocará en inglés para la vida diaria—especialmente vocabulario y frases para ayudar a madres, padres y cuidadores a navegar el sistema escolar, participar en actividades escolares, aprovechar los recursos de la biblioteca y conversar sobre temas comunitarios y sociales.

Español para inglesablantes (conversación real, comunidad real)

Una clase amistosa y práctica para aprender español con confianza, mejorar conversación y crear conexiones culturales en la isla.

Cena comunitaria para practicar juntos

Al final de las 6 semanas, ambas clases se reunirán para una cena en la biblioteca: una oportunidad divertida y sin presión para practicar inglés y español en un ambiente cálido y comunitario.

Financiamiento

Estas clases son posibles gracias a una subvención GiveOrcas de Orcas Island Community Foundation (OICF), que apoya iniciativas que unen a nuestra comunidad.

Cómo inscribirse (por orden de llegada):

En persona: Apúntese en la hoja de inscripción en la biblioteca.

Por correo: sgailey@orcaslibrary.org.

Formulario de Google: https://forms.gle/42PHAam4mgzwJSS5A.