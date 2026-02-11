‘Spooky Love’ karaoke party

Sail Orcas, a local nonprofit whose mission is to make sailing accessible to the community, will host “Spooky Love,” a karaoke party on Friday, Feb. 13, at the West Sound Community Hall from 6-10 p.m. The event features a mashup of Halloween and Valentine’s Day themes and is a revival of a successful karaoke party tied to the Frostbite Regatta after-party in 2023. Proceeds will go toward programming for the youth sailing team, who are preparing to open their spring season, as well as other public-facing events and programs throughout the year.

The West Sound Community Hall is located at 525 Deer Harbor Road, Eastsound. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 per person, with suggested donations for food and drinks. There will also be raffles and prizes given for performances throughout the evening. All ages are invited, though the organizers note that guests may encounter some adult language during the event, including in song lyrics and announcements.