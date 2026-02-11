Ditch the screen and connect to birds, to nature, and with each other this February

Submitted by San Juan County.

The San Juan County Conservation Land Bank, in conjunction with the Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center, invites nature enthusiasts, birdwatchers and families to join in The Great Backyard Bird Count-themed activities this February. The GBBC — hosted in partnership with Cornell Lab, the National Audubon Society and Birds Canada (Oiseaux Canada) — is a global community science event aimed at tracking bird populations and migration patterns. Whether new to birding or “fully fledged,” winter is a wonderful time to get outside and observe our feathered neighbors. Participate in the GBBC in your own backyard or join one of our Guided Bird Walks on a Land Bank Preserve.

Schedule:

Feb. 13: Guided Bird Walk | Channel Preserve, Lopez Island, 10 a.m. to noon.

Feb. 14: Guided Bird Walk with JLSFRC | Zylstra Lake Preserve, San Juan Island, 9-11 a.m.

Additional information:

What to bring: We recommend bringing a water bottle, a snack and binoculars if you have them.

GBBC information: visit https://www.birdcount.org.

For more information, visit sjclandbank.org/events or contact Tanja Williamson, outreach/volunteer coordinator, at 360-370-7655 or tanjaw@sjclandbank.org.