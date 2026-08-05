Orcas Vet announces ownership transition and continued commitment to community veterinary care

Submitted by the Orcas Veterinary Service.

After more than a decade of serving the community, Dr. D, owner of Orcas Veterinary Service since 2014, has announced plans to transition into retirement and transfer ownership of the practice to Dr. Zanna Sullivan, a fellow veterinarian committed to continuing the clinic’s tradition of personalized, compassionate care.

The transition marks an important milestone for the practice and the community it serves. Under the new ownership, the clinic will remain privately and independently owned, continuing its long-standing focus on patient care, client relationships and local decision-making.

Sullivan brings a dedication to high-quality veterinary medicine and a strong appreciation for the relationships that define small-community veterinary care.

The practice’s existing key team members are expected to remain in place, helping ensure continuity of care and familiar faces for clients and patients during the transition.

Originally founded by Dr. Ronald Schuler, Orcas Veterinary Service has served generations of local pet owners with preventive care, surgery, dentistry, diagnostics and compassionate end-of-life services. Since 2014, Dr. D has guided the practice through years of growth while maintaining its personal, community-centered approach.

The ownership transition is expected to take effect in early August, with Sullivan beginning to see patients on the afternoon of Aug. 3.

If you wish to send a congratulatory note or well-wishes to Dr. D, please use the clinic mailing address, and we will make sure she receives them.

For additional information, please contact: Orcas Vet, 360-376-6373, info@orcasvet.com, www.orcasvet.com.