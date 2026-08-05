Joe Anderson set for National Junior Golf Stage after WJGA Cup victory

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Joe Anderson, a youth golfer from Orcas Island, captured the Washington Junior Golf Association (WJGA) Cup championship at Lakeview Golf & Country Club in Soap Lake, Washington, finishing at 6-under par after a composed two-round performance.

Anderson opened the tournament with a bogey-free 66 (6 under), combining accuracy, patience and aggressive play to take control of the leaderboard. He followed with a final-round 72 (even par) to maintain his lead and secure the championship.

His opening round set the tone for the tournament, as Anderson created scoring opportunities while avoiding costly mistakes.

“Everything felt really steady,” Anderson said. “I kept the ball in play, gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities, and stayed patient. A bogey-free round is always something to be proud of because it means you’re avoiding mistakes while still being aggressive.”

Entering the final round with the lead, Anderson faced the challenge of closing out the tournament under pressure. While he acknowledged the second round was not his best ball-striking performance, he relied on patience and confidence to finish the job.

“I didn’t have my absolute best game the second day, but I stayed patient and trusted what had put me in the lead,” he said. “Learning how to win when you don’t have your best stuff is a big step as a player.”

The WJGA Cup title marked a significant milestone for Anderson, who recognized the strength of the competition and the confidence gained from winning against a talented field.

“It means a lot because the WJGA has so many great players,” he said. “Any time you can win against a strong field, it gives you confidence that the work you’re putting in is paying off.”

The championship continues Anderson’s development as he works toward his long-term golf goals. He credited a focus on consistency and course management as key factors in his success.

“I’ve really been focused on consistency and course management,” Anderson said. “It’s not always about making more birdies — it’s about avoiding big mistakes and staying disciplined for every hole.”

Following his WJGA Cup victory, Anderson will represent Washington at the Junior America’s Cup before competing in additional AJGA events and national tournaments.

“I’ll be representing the State of Washington at the Junior America’s Cup next week, I’ll be playing more AJGA events and other national tournaments,” he said. “The goal is to keep building momentum, improve my rankings and keep preparing for the biggest events later this year.”

Looking back on his championship performance, Anderson said staying composed throughout the tournament was what he was most proud of.

“Probably staying composed,” Anderson said. “Golf is a long game, and being able to stay patient over two rounds and finish the tournament is something I’m really proud of.”