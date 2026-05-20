The ÖTILLÖ Swimrun returns to Orcas on May 31, and race organizers have once again selected the Booster Club as a beneficiary of funds raised during the event. Last year, the race donated $1,200 to the club.

The Booster Club is currently recruiting volunteers for the event and would love support from sponsors and community members alike. Consider signing up at https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/WA/Eastsound/OdysseySwimRunOrcasIsland.

Meet Jarrod Shoemaker and Chris Wright, our 2026 ÖTILLÖ Swimrun Orcas Island Charity Chasers! Shoemaker, a 2008 triathlon Olympian, joins forces with Wright, a top U.S. Swimrun and endurance specialist.