Vikings close regular season, advance to playoffs

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Orcas Island High School baseball wrapped up its regular season in winning fashion, taking five of its final six games to finish 10-8 overall and 8-4 in league play. The Vikings’ lone loss during that stretch came against Mount Baker High School, a larger 1A school.

The winning stretch began with a 7-1 road win over Darrington on April 25, followed by back-to-back victories over Coupeville, a 14-11 home win April 27 and a 9-2 road victory April 29. Orcas Island then rolled to a 19-2 nonconference win over Mariner High School on May 2 before finishing the regular season May 7 with a 4-0 shutout victory over Darrington.

The postseason begins May 14 at Dream Field at Skagit Valley College. Orcas Island will face Friday Harbor at noon in a loser-out matchup, with the winner advancing to face Mount Vernon Christian. Both teams in that matchup will advance to state.

High school softball wrapped up its regular season with three games between April 27 and May 5. The Vikings fell to Coupeville 11-0 at home April 27 before dropping a 15-0 road contest April 29. Orcas Island closed the season May 5 in a high-scoring battle against Mount Baker, falling 20-18. The Vikings finished their regular season 9-8 overall and 5-4 in league play.

Orcas will face Friday Harbor in the district playoffs Friday at noon at the Skagit Valley Playfields in a winner-to-state game. The winner will advance to face Coupeville in a matchup where both teams will earn state berths.

For track and field, Orcas turned in several strong performances at the Northwest 1B/2B League Championships on May 7 at Mount Vernon High School.

Sophomore Juelz Mahone Arias highlighted the boys results with a league title in the 110-meter hurdles, winning in a personal-best 15.8 seconds. Senior Chase Connell also captured a league championship in the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 10 inches and added a runner-up finish in discus at 132-10.

Junior Gabriel Chapman placed second in the 400 meters in a personal-best 53.4 seconds, while senior Joaquin Shanks-Morales finished third in 54.2. Sophomore Kai Park placed fourth in the 3200 meters with a personal-best 11:29.1, and junior Tomasi Malo took second in the javelin with a throw of 139-2. Freshman Gus Carpenter contributed across multiple events, finishing third in the long jump, sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the high jump.

On the girls side, senior Sofia Mahony-Jauregui earned a league title in the javelin with a personal-best throw of 115-5. Junior Margo Winter-Lamphear finished seventh in the 100 meters and fifth in the 200 meters, while junior Wren Ontjes placed fourth in the 1600 meters with a personal-best time of 6:29.0.

Freshman Vivian Schmitz added top-10 finishes in the 100 and 200 meters and also competed in discus as the Vikings closed out a strong showing at the league championships.