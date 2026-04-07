Orcas Island High School teams stay busy in sports action

By Declan O’Malley

Sounder contributor

Orcas Island High School had a busy week across softball, baseball, golf, and track and field, with strong individual performances in track and competitive play on the diamond.

Softball

The Vikings softball team faced a tough stretch last week, dropping a home-and-home series to Friday Harbor. OIHS lost 6-2 on the road on March 31 and fell 6-4 at home on April 2. The team rebounded on April 4 with an 8-7 victory over 1A Granite Falls, improving to 6-4 overall and 3-2 in district play.

Baseball

OIHS baseball struggled this past week, losing three games. The Vikings fell 4-1 at Friday Harbor on March 31, then dropped a close 6-4 game at home on April 2. OIHS struggled again on April 4, falling 18-4 to Granite Falls.

Track and field

Mount Vernon Meet

Orcas Island competed at the Northwest 1B/2B meet April 1 at Mount Vernon High School. Gabriel Chapman won the 400 meters in a personal-best 54.27 seconds, and Juelz Mahone Arias placed second in the 110-meter hurdles. The 4×400 relay team was entered but did not start. In field events, Chase Connell took first in the shot put, Angelo Vaccarella placed fourth in the discus and Tomasi Malo finished third in the javelin. While several distance runners did not start, the Vikings’ strength in sprints and throws highlighted the team’s depth early in the season.

Trojan Twilight Meet (Bellingham)

At the Trojan Twilight Meet on April 3, Gabriel Chapman placed third in the boys 400 meters (54.80), Juelz Mahone Arias was third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.56 PB) and Orlando Ljubic finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.69 SB). In field events, Chase Connell placed third in the shot put (44 feet, 5 inches), while Angelo Vaccarella and Gus Carpenter cleared 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 0 inches in the high jump, respectively. The 4×400 relay team finished seventh in 3:54.94. On the girls’ side, Grace Holding ran the 100 meters in 15.95 seconds. Orcas Island showcased strong individual performances across sprints, hurdles, jumps and throws, setting up a promising season.

Golf

The Vikings golf team hosted La Conner on Tuesday, March 31, at Orcas Island Golf Course. Results from the match will be included in the next issue once finalized.