Student senior projects raising funds to support Viking athletics

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Submitted by Amy Carlson and The Booster Team.

Hello Viking Fans,

Vera, Sofia and Joaquin are all busy implementing their senior projects. They are raising funds to support Viking athletics at Orcas Island Middle and High School. Please check out their flyers and consider donating to their projects!

This Saturday is a busy day at the high school field. Come out, get some yummy food and support Viking athletics and The Booster Club!

Vera is raising funds to add handrails to the bleachers in the high school gym.

Sofia is raising funds for new javelin equipment for the track program. She is also hosting a javelin workshop on Saturday, May 23, at 10:30 a.m. for curious middle school and high school students.

Joaquin is hosting a soccer tournament on Saturday, May 23, at 1:30 p.m. There will be tortas, elotes and agua fresca for the fans. All donations will go to The Booster Club.

We hope to see you all on Saturday! You can always reach out to the students to ask questions or get more information about their projects. All support is greatly appreciated!

GO VIKINGS!!