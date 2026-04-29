Baseball coach Eli Sanders resigns

By Eli Sanders

It is with a heavy heart that I, Coach Eli Sanders, submit my resignation, effective immediately, as Head Coach of the Orcas Island High School Varsity Baseball program.

Over the past seven seasons, I have had the privilege of coaching some of the most dedicated and talented student-athletes to come through Orcas Island. Their commitment, work ethic, and willingness to grow, both on and off the field, have made this experience incredibly meaningful. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together, including league titles, district championships, numerous All-League nominations, Coach of the Year, and the development of outstanding young men who represented this program with integrity.

Coaching these athletes has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.

At the same time, I believe it is important to acknowledge that sustaining a competitive and healthy program requires consistent support, alignment, and resources across multiple areas. Over time, I have found it increasingly difficult to maintain the standards and environment necessary for long-term success.

After careful consideration, I feel it is in the best interest of both myself and the program to step aside and allow for a new chapter.

I remain incredibly grateful for the players, families, and community members who have supported the program throughout the years. It would be impossible to have sustained success without the generosity and commitment of individuals such as Jason Linnes and the Island Market, Kristian Brekke, Craig & Lynda Sanders, Teri Nigretto, the late Coach Jim Passer, and many others. The relationships built and lessons learned will stay with me forever.

To the young men I have had the honor to coach, thank you. Continue to work hard, support one another, and carry yourselves with integrity in everything you do. And as always, do it as Gentlemen. It has truly been an honor.