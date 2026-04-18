Bill Yarlott Annual Youth Fishing Derby returns April 25

Hosted and sponsored by Orcas Adventures, the beloved Bill Yarlott Annual Youth Fishing Derby is back on Saturday, April 25, continuing a more than 30-year tradition of bringing island families together for a day filled with fresh air, laughter and lakeside memories.

Held each year on the opening day of fishing season, the derby invites local youth to rise with the sun and cast their lines at beautiful Cascade Lake. There’s something special about those early morning moments — mist on the water, the first cast of the day and the excitement of what might be waiting beneath the surface.

At 9 a.m., families are invited to gather for a free pancake breakfast, a chance to warm up, connect and share stories before heading back out for the final stretch. The day wraps up with a trout weigh-in at 11 a.m., where kids can celebrate their catches and cheer each other on. Prizes follow.

The derby honors Bill Yarlott, whose dedication to local fishing helped shape the experience we enjoy today. He played a key role in stocking Cascade Lake with kokanee trout and was instrumental in establishing the original hatchery. Today, the Moran Creek Kokanee Hatchery stands as a lasting reminder of his impact.

This year’s event also continues its partnership with the Jeffrey G. Pyne Free Fishing Weekend, helping ensure that every child who wants to participate can. On Saturday, fishing gear and tackle will be provided free of charge, while supplies last (yes, you get to keep them!), removing barriers and opening the door for more kids to experience the joy of fishing. In honor of Jeffrey G. Pyne, an avid fisherman, this initiative encourages young people to get outside, try something new and build skills that can last a lifetime.

More than a competition, the derby is about connection — between families, friends and the natural beauty that surrounds us. It’s a day where traditions are passed down, the first fish are caught and memories are made.