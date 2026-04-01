Orcas Middle School Vikings show growth and grit

The middle school girls basketball team with coach Bonnie Mahoney on the far left and Kami Griffin on the far right.

Submitted by team mom Alicia Wigfield.

The Orcas Island Middle School girls Viking basketball team wrapped up a memorable season defined not just by wins and losses but by resilience, growth and unwavering team spirit.

The season began with an impressive turnout of 23 players, a testament to the enthusiasm and dedication surrounding the program. As the weeks progressed, the team faced its share of challenges. Injuries and illness tested the roster, and by season’s end, a few players remained. Yet through every obstacle, the Vikings never lost their drive.

Instead, adversity became a proving ground.

Game after game, these young athletes showed what it means to persevere. They supported one another, stepped into new roles when needed and continued to compete with heart and determination. Their growth as players was evident, but even more powerful was their growth as teammates.

At the center of it all were coach Bonnie and coach Kami, whose leadership left a lasting impact. More than just coaches, they served as mentors: instilling confidence, teaching discipline and emphasizing the value of teamwork both on and off the court. Their guidance helped shape not only stronger players but also stronger individuals.

This season wasn’t just about basketball. It was about commitment, courage and community.

The Orcas Island Vikings may have faced setbacks, but they rose above them with grace and grit. It was, without a doubt, an incredible season one that players, coaches and supporters will be proud of for years to come.