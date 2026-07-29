Orcas Senior Center — August highlights
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Submitted by the Orcas Senior Center.
Orcas Senior Center offers a variety of ongoing classes, social groups, wellness activities and creative programs throughout the month. All programs are open to everyone, regardless of age, and new participants are always welcome. A full calendar with dates and times is available at www.orcasseniors.org/calendar-of-events.
This Month at the Senior Center
Fitness and wellness: Chair yoga, Feldenkrais.
Arts and creativity: Art with Carla, quilting, needlework and watercolors.
Music and social groups: Ukulele, drumming.
Cards and games: Spite & Malice, pinochle and Karma.
Support services: Foot care, technology support, Medicare counseling and more.
Community Lunch and gatherings: Shared meals and friendly drop-in time.
Featured this month
New! Weekly Community Walk: Join Jessie McConville for a leisurely morning walk from Orcas Senior Center to Buck Park and back — Mondays, Aug. 3 and 10 at 10 a.m. Free, open to all, no registration. Just show up! Questions: 360-376-7265.
DOL2Go: DOL2Go visits Orcas Senior Center (62 Henry Road) on Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., offering license/ID renewals, enhanced IDs and more. Debit/credit only, no testing available. Check dol.wa.gov for document requirements. Questions: 360-902-3900.
Quilt exhibition: Discover a vibrant quilt exhibition at Orcas Senior Center this July and August, weekdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Handcrafted by local quilters, each piece reflects creativity, craftsmanship and personal stories. Come enjoy the beauty and talent right here on Orcas Island!