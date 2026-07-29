Orcas Artist Studio Tour exhibit on display at Orcas Center July 31 through Aug. 25

Submitted by event organizers.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center and the Orcas Artist Studio Tour are excited to present the Studio Tour Art Opening on Friday, July 31, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join us in the Madrona Room and Orcas Center Lobby to preview the works of artists participating in this year’s Studio Tour. This free event features artists working in painting, printmaking, stone cutting, woodwork, blacksmithing, encaustics, ceramics, fiber arts, sculpture, photography, jewelry and more.

There will be complimentary snacks and live music from Madison West.

The Studio Tour is an annual self-guided tour around Orcas, where local working artists open their studios to the public. The tour takes place on Aug. 7, 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the Studio Tour at www.OrcasArtistStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour exhibit will be on display at Orcas Center until Aug. 25. Come to the opening on July 31 to see what your talented neighbors have created and plan your route for the tour! Visit www.OrcasCenter.org for more information.