Eastsound Water Users Association reaches first-ever collective bargaining agreement with IBEW Local 77

Submitted by the Eastsound Water Users Association.

The Eastsound Water Users Association announced it has reached a collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 77 on Friday, July 17, marking the first union contract in the association’s history.

The three-year agreement covers Eastsound Water’s eight-person bargaining unit and includes annual wage increases, a standby wage program for employees on call and upgraded workplace safety standards, among other provisions.

“This agreement reflects the good-faith, collaborative spirit both sides brought to the table,” said Teri Nigretto, board president. “Our employees are the foundation of the reliable water service our members depend on every day, and this contract recognizes their hard work while setting us up for continued strong service across all four of our systems. We’re proud of what this process accomplished and look forward to continuing to work together.”

The agreement comes as Eastsound Water continues investing in the long-term strength of its water system. The association is advancing work on a new well to expand water supply capacity, alongside ongoing efforts to maintain and strengthen infrastructure across all four systems and to grow its team of water professionals.

“Together, these investments will keep service reliable and sustainable for members for years to come,” Nigretto added.

Founded in 1955, the Eastsound Water Users Association provides safe, reliable drinking water to a significant portion of Orcas Island, serving the Eastsound, Doe Bay, Olga and Rosario systems. As a member-owned association governed by an elected board, Eastsound Water is operated by a team of certified water operators and support staff who maintain the island’s water infrastructure and water quality every day. For more information, visit eastsoundwater.org or contact thesource@eastsoundwater.org.