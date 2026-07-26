Bredahl sentenced for firearm possession and assault

Thomas Alexander Bredahl, 37, was arrested on June 1 after a domestic dispute at a family member’s home in Eastsound escalated when he allegedly grabbed her by the neck, threatened to kill her partner and threw her phone to stop her from calling 911. The victim said she was “shell-shocked” but physically fine and declined medical attention.

According to the probable cause statement, Bredahl drove to a nearby property armed with a rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest and fired approximately 14 rounds. He was eventually taken into custody after a standoff involving multiple deputies and a drone. Both victims requested a protection order and for Bredahl to be trespassed from the property.

He was arrested on seven charges, including fourth-degree assault, harassment, unlawful imprisonment, interfering with a domestic violence report, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving with a suspended license.

Bredahl was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, a felony, in San Juan County Superior Court. He was charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree and interfering with reporting domestic violence in San Juan County District Court.

Bredahl was represented by San Juan County Public Defender Garth McCardle. Bredahl could not be transported from jail to the courthouse for the first arraignment due to understaffing. A second hearing was scheduled at which time the court set $10,000 bail and required him to surrender all firearms pending trial, citing a substantial danger he would commit further violence or intimidate witnesses.

A change-of-plea hearing was held on July 8, where Bredahl pleaded guilty to the Superior Court charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bredahl was sentenced to one month in San Juan County Jail to run consecutively to the San Juan County District Court case, with the firearm involved formally forfeited. Given his indigent status, no financial penalties were imposed beyond a standard filing fee. His total sentence is 60 days, with 304 days suspended on terms that he obtain a mental health evaluation, have no new crimes and comply with the no-contact orders. He had already lost his right to possess a firearm due to a prior domestic violence offense.