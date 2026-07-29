JP and the OK Rhythm Boys fundraise for the Grange Aug. 7

Submitted by JP and the OK Rhythm Boys.

On Friday, Aug. 7, you can enjoy great tunes while helping out a great island institution! JP and the OK Rhythm Boys will be playing at the Orcas Island Grange at 7 p.m., and all profits will go to support the Grange.

JP and the OK Rhythm Boys are JP Wittman, Gordon Koenig and Anita Orne on fiddle, guitar, bass and vocals, with possible occasional forays onto ukulele, mandolin and, of course, saw. The trio will provide an evening of smile-inducing, toe-tapping and heartstring-tugging tunes old and new, interspersed with the occasional tale and nice boots. Check out the music at www.jpandtheokrhythmboys.com.

Admission is by donation at the door; cash, checks, credit cards and Venmo are all gratefully accepted. Come have fun and do good, the band and the Grange thank you!