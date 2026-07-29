Dr. Dirty at Captain’s Taproom on Shaw Island Aug. 2

Submitted by event organizers.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, come for a walk down memory lane as Terry Anderson returns to the islands with a concert at Captain’s Taproom on Shaw Island from 6-8:30 p.m.

Terry Anderson, “Dr. Dirty,” came to the islands in 1978 and became a staple of the music scene on Orcas and around the islands. As a singer, songwriter and guitar player, he is beloved for his ability to capture the hearts of a crowd with songs from the ’50s to ’70s.

In his own words, “I am a time traveler. I take audiences back to the songs that had meaning in their youth. When someone says they haven’t heard one of their favorites in years – that’s the moment I live for.”

Captain’s Taproom is situated right on the water, with expanded outdoor seating and beautiful views, making it an incredible spot for a night of good music and good vibes. So, bring your instruments and your friends. You won’t want to miss it! For anyone who has ever wanted to check out Captain’s, this is the night.

Captain’s is located right at the Shaw Ferry Landing. If you’re coming from Orcas, walk on the 5:25 and return on the 7:15. If you are planning to come by boat, please keep in mind that space is limited in our marina. Moor along the blue painted edge. Captain’s is 21-plus, so please plan accordingly.

We are so excited to welcome Dr. Dirty back to the San Juans!