Swanson is an amazing community advocate | Letter

Jennifer Swanson is an amazing community advocate who is well-versed in the history of our beautiful islands. In my many interactions with her, she has always been warm, welcoming, responsive and thoughtful. I’m very grateful to know her and was thrilled to learn that she’s running for local office.

I can think of no better candidate for San Juan County Council position #3 than Jennifer Swanson. We will benefit from her knowledge of the islands, her superb listening and networking skills, and her dedication to improving the lives of all San Juan County residents.

Thanks for your attention,

Sooz Stahl

Orcas Island