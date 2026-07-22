Executive director of EDC exits | Letter

Dear Islanders,

I want to take a moment to simply say thank you.

It has been an incredible privilege to serve this community through my work at the EDC over the past 17 years. I’ve had the chance to work alongside dedicated board members, entrepreneurs, business owners, nonprofit leaders, elected officials, volunteers, EDC staff, and community partners who care deeply about the future of San Juan County. Together, we’ve celebrated successes, navigated challenges, and helped create living-wage jobs while building an economy that reflects the values of our islands.

I’m especially grateful to our Board of Directors, our team, our partners, and everyone who has supported the EDC’s work over the years. Whether you attended a workshop, volunteered your expertise, shared an idea, started a business, or simply cheered us on, you’ve helped make this organization stronger.

The EDC’s mission matters more than ever. I hope you’ll continue to champion the organization, welcome its next Executive Director, and stay engaged in the work of creating opportunity, supporting local businesses, and strengthening our island economy.

As I step away from the EDC, I’m grateful that I’ll continue serving this remarkable community in a new capacity with the San Juan Island Community Foundation. My role is changing, but my commitment to the people and future of San Juan County remains the same. I look forward to contributing in new ways, and I know the spirit that has always brought our community together will continue to inspire meaningful work here for years to come.

Thank you for letting me be part of the journey. It has truly been an honor.

With gratitude,

Victoria Compton

Executive Director

P.S. Know someone who is passionate about the future of our islands? The EDC is seeking its next Executive Director. Learn more and apply: https://www.sanjuansedc.org/executive-director.