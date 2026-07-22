Supporting the Department of Environmental Stewardship | Letter
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, July 22, 2026
One of the arguments for keeping the Department of Environmental Stewardship in its present form (rather than spreading its mission to other departments) is that the Department’s funding comes largely from State and Federal grants. What happens if those funds dry up? Unfortunately, we have seen several examples of this in recent times. This would increase the budget deficit.
Eric Adelberger
Friday Harbor