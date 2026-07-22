Odd Fellows Hall show a success | Letter

I was very happy to read that The Big Show was a big success at the big Chautauqua Show held at Odd Fellows Hall on June 20th. It had performers, artists, and magical experiences.

The Odd Fellows Hall happens to be a very historic venue. I, myself, am a 4th-generation member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and a 5th-generation member of the different, yet similar, Masonic Lodge. Both are fraternal Orders which instill good, ethical, moral lessons step-by-step (or, by ‘degrees’). I’ve been a Mason 44 years, and joined the Odd Fellows Lodge around the year 1995 or 31 years ago.

Back before the days of radio, television, and even internet, fraternal Lodges were places for entertainment, sociability, and character-improvement via associating with good gentlemen of high-character. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and comedian Red Skelton were both Masons and Odd Fellows (along with millions of others).

Fraternal Orders are known for a wholesome, family-friendly environment. I’m glad that I joined the fraternal Lodges. They are enjoyable. Plus, they help fellow members in sickness or distress; instill sentiments of Friendship, Brotherly Love, Relief (Charity), Truth, and Upright Principles. Both Orders value lifelong loyal friendships; visiting the sick; relieving the Distressed or downtrodden; comforting widows; and educating orphans.

It’s a worthy legacy.

James A. Marples

Longview, Texas