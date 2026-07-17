Find treats and treasures July 25 at Market Day

Submitted by Emmanuel Church.

Jewelry galore! Great pies! Treasures you never knew you needed and tools you absolutely have to have. Come for the fun, take home great finds at Emmanuel Church’s annual Market Day sale, Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The line stretches down the block before gates open at 10. Come early for the best selection. Check out the books, artworks and antiques! Enjoy the hot dogs and lemonade!

Emmanuel has held Market Day annually since 1940, excepting only 2020. Proceeds benefit Orcas community programs. Emmanuel Episcopal Parish is the white church on the Eastsound waterfront with the red door and labyrinth, 242 Main Street, Eastsound. See you there!