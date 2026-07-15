‘You Can’t Hide’ shows for two nights at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center’s summer of comedy continues with another hilarious show for two nights of laughs. “You Can’t Hide” follows comedian Casey Skinner and his true story of accidentally landing in “the most dangerous hotel in America” — the infamous Cecil Hotel — and the hilariously unhinged events that brought him back for one final night, with a murderer on the loose.

Imagine Mr. Bean in “The Shining.” Equal parts stand-up and storytelling, the show begins as a naive hotel stay and gradually becomes a deeper comedic exploration of shame, vulnerability and the chaos that erupts when your problems become too big to hide. “You Can’t Hide” plays July 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. on Center Stage.

Skinner is an LA-based comedian who has performed at The Comedy Store and The Improv, appeared on Bravo, E!, Netflix and the Netflix Is A Joke Festival, and produced television for Netflix, Discovery and Max. His style has been described as an ADHD Nate Bargatze.

Tickets range from $10 to $70, with a special $10 student rate. Purchase tickets online at www.OrcasCenter.org, over the phone at 360-376-2281 ext. 1 or in person Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and an hour prior to showtime. And don’t forget, volunteers who help with iPad check-in get to see the show for free!

Workshop: “Finding the Funny in Your Life”

On Saturday, July 25, from 2-4 p.m. in the Madrona Room, Skinner will lead a two-hour storytelling workshop, “Finding the Funny in Your Life,” open to all. Participants will learn how to mine their own embarrassing and unexpected moments for comedic material and leave with a draft of one funny true story. Tuition is $75 to $175, sliding scale. To sign up, visit orcascenter.org/classes/.