WSF engineers ask Gov. Ferguson and lawmakers to address wage gap driving canceled and delayed sailings

By Kristin Hyde

Marine Engineers Beneficial Association

At a press conference on Wednesday, June 17, at Colman Dock, Washington State Ferry engineers said a growing wage gap is driving burnout, poor morale and hobbling the system’s ability to retain and recruit credentialed essential staff.

Eric Winge, WSF representative for the Marine Engineers Beneficial Association, the union for all engine room crew at WSF, says: “The conditions that cause crew shortages and canceled sailings remain unchanged. We will see delays and missed sailings in the summer and unreliability will continue to be an issue if the wage gap between engineers and our deck counterparts is not closed. Pay is higher in the private sector and even in comparable ferry systems in other regions of the country. Washington state is spending billions of dollars on new ferries, but if they don’t step up with more competitive pay we won’t have enough licensed crew to operate and repair the new hybrid electric vessels when they come into service.”

A June 2026 survey of WSF engine room crew reveals bad morale and burnout:

• More than 60% say they are somewhat or very likely to retire or leave WSF for a job elsewhere.

• More than 55% are unhappy and say things are not good for engine room crew at WSF.

• Over 42% said they have had to cancel planned vacation and time off due to short-staffing or overtime demands (records show annual overtime for the top 25 engineers ranged from a low of 585 hours to more than 1,504 hours)

Asked if the wage gap with their deck counterparts was closed:

• More than 60% said they would be less likely to retire or leave for another job.

• Nearly 90% said they would feel more respected.

• 72% said it would help retain crew members.

• Nearly 68% said it would help recruit new marine engineers to the system.

While there have been some positive changes at WSF to ensure more reliable service, the system is struggling to retain and recruit experienced marine engineers needed to run, repair and maintain the ferries. Washington state is required to conduct a salary survey to inform wages for state employees, including marine engineers who operate, repair and maintain Washington State Ferries, every two years.

In 2025, the Legislature passed Sub. HB 1264, requiring that ferry employees’ compensation “must be competitive” with specific comparator jurisdictions for each shipboard employee group. Last week, the Segal Group, the third-party firm hired by OFM to create the survey, issued its report. As it related to the Engine Department (whose wages, at present, lag 20% behind their deck colleagues, even though both groups are of equal value in the eyes of the USCG).

Union analysis of the survey reveals it failed to use “apples to apples” comparable data with equivalent systems, despite giving the survey firm detailed information about sources. They say the survey does not accurately compare the wages and benefits of WSF engineers with their statutorily prescribed comparators and is out of compliance with legislative intent by:

• Failing to include comparisons with private sector shipping employees, and public sector employees on the East Coast who operate double-ended vessels with similar horsepower that carry more than 2,000 passengers.

• Omitting assessment of wages for assistant engineer classification – a position which nearly all WSF vessels require.

• Using comparator data from operations where there are no USCG licensed or credentialed engine room employees, including: Kitsap Transit, Skagit County (Guemes Island Ferry) and Whatcom County (Lummi Island Ferry).

Roland Rexha, secretary-treasurer for M.E.B.A representing WSF engine room crew, weighed in: “The salary survey the state commissioned failed to comply with the legislation to require true comparables for all engineer roles and comparison to wages in similar ferry systems like New York’s Staten Island system. It appears the state directed Segal to use cherry-picked data to hide the fact that WSF wages for engine room crew are uncompetitive and below-market rate in the private and public sectors.”

Statement regarding implementation of HB 1264 by Washington Rep. Jake Fey, chair of the House Transportation Committee and prime sponsor of HB 1264: “The goal of HB 1264 was to give parties a more accurate picture of WSF’s compensation compared to their market competitors. We passed this legislation to ensure that ferry system employees would be fairly compensated and that WSF would be able to retain current employees and the ferry system would be able to recruit qualified employees. Over the past several years the Legislature has provided funding to enhance our recruitment and retention activities at WSF. That is why it is so disappointing that the current survey does not sufficiently follow the direction in HB 1264.”

Get the facts (https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-TgdSYcJv-ZrJO7zWUtMAHxcLMLrNE9v6quzxyHPBi0/edit?tab=t.0) on WSF engine room crew morale and analysis of the state’s salary survey.