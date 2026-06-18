San Juan County Council proclaims June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day

The San Juan County Council approved a proclamation on Tuesday, June 9, recognizing June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth National Independence Day, calling on all residents, businesses and visitors to reflect on the meaning of freedom and celebrate the contributions of African Americans in the islands.

Council Chair Justin Paulsen read the full proclamation aloud at the Council’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 9, without discussion or comment from fellow Council members. The document reads in full:

“Whereas on June 19th, 1865, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed the last remaining enslaved African Americans of their freedom, marking a defining moment in our nation’s history.

“And whereas Juneteenth National Independence Day, colloquially known as Juneteenth, and also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Emancipation Day, has been celebrated by Black communities for more than 150 years as a time of reflection, remembrance, and rejoicing.

“And whereas Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday in 2021 in recognition of its profound significance in the ongoing pursuit of justice, equity, and freedom for all.

“And whereas this day serves not only as a celebration of freedom, but also as a reminder of our shared responsibility to confront the enduring legacy of slavery and racism and to advance racial equity and inclusion in every part of our society.

“And whereas in San Juan County, we recognize the African American families and individuals who have helped shape our islands, contributing to our local culture, economy, and civic life despite generations of systemic barriers.

“And whereas in recognizing Juneteenth, we honor the strength, resilience, and cultural contributions of African Americans throughout our nation’s history, and we recommit ourselves to the work of creating a more just and equitable future.

“Now, therefore, the San Juan County Council and the State of Washington hereby proclaim June 19th, 2026, as Juneteenth National Independence Day, and encourages all residents, businesses, and visitors to reflect on the meaning of freedom, to learn more about our collective history, and to celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of African Americans in our islands.”