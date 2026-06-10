San Juan County announces 2026 home funds available

Submitted by San Juan County.

San Juan County Health & Community Services has released a Notice of Funds Available for the 2026 funding round for the Home Fund program. Applications will be accepted starting June 1, with responses due no later than July 13. HCS staff are available for pre-application meetings.

Eligible recipients are nonprofit agencies, housing authorities, private for-profit affordable housing providers and public agencies.

Applications will be solicited to establish a list of projects for funding in 2026. Eligible activities for this funding round include acquisition, building, rehabilitation, operations and maintenance of housing for very low, low and moderate-income persons and those with special needs, including both rental and home ownership housing.

San Juan County is making $3,700,000 available for the 2026 funding round, with awards expected to be announced by the San Juan County Council in late fall.

The NOFA, application forms and other information are available on the Application Information tab on the Home Fund webpage: https://sjchomefund.com/applicant-information.

To schedule a pre-application meeting, or for more information on the Home Fund, the 2026 funding round, the NOFA or other general questions, please contact Housing Program Coordinator Ryan Page at ryanp@sanjuancountywa.gov, or visit the Home Fund webpage at https://sjchomefund.com/.

San Juan County’s Home Fund is now in its eighth year of existence since voters approved it back in 2018. This program contributes funding toward the creation and preservation of affordable housing, funded by a Real Estate Excise tax and a one-tenth of 1% sales tax.

To date, the County has contributed over $16 million in funding to 15 affordable housing projects throughout the County. These projects represent 136 units of affordable housing that have already been built or preserved, with another 65 units currently in active development. In total, the County’s Home Fund has been able to contribute funding to 201 units of affordable housing.

For more information on the affordable housing programs managed by Health & Community Services, visit the County website at https://www.sanjuanco.com/896/Affordable-Housing.