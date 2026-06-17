Live the life you imagined

Graduate Kairam Bailey is celebrated by his fellow Orcas Fire and Rescue volunteers.

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Salutatorian Lola Walker performing with the school band during graduation.

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Top: Students feeling moved during the celebration of success on June 12. Above: Graduate Kairam Bailey is celebrated by his fellow Orcas Fire and Rescue volunteers.

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Principal Kyle Freeman addresses students during the celebration of success on June 12.

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“You represent our best chance. Our hope,” said Principal Kyle Freeman to the Orcas Island High School’s 2026 graduating class.

The group of 32 students honored each other, family, friends, teachers and community members during the graduation ceremony on June 13.

The class is comprised of Chloe Anderson-Cleveland, Makar Ashirov, Kairam Bailey, Colter Bond, Isabel Boyd, Ravevah Casaday, Anthony Conejo Medina, Chase Connell, Sam Delia-Alley, Wylie Haug, Riley Helms, Emily Ibarra-Garcia, Calder Jones, Jimmy King, Maxwell Lee, Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, Yeneisy Cristal Marquez Arevalo, Olive McKenzie, Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, Max Peterson, Lauro Quintero-Carrion, Cienna Richardson, Vera Sasan, Joaquin Shanks-Morales, Madeleine Sonshine, Katherine Spinogatti, Hans Sprenger, Joseph Stephens, MaKenzie Taylor, Royce Tye, Angelo Vaccarella, Gisselle Valladarez, Lola Walker, Miranda Wallace Jones and Emma Yerly.

Freeman recognized departing teachers Pamela Wright, Margie Sabine, Julie Pinardi, and Paul and Julie Steimel.

Salutatorian Lola Walker spoke about the undefinable nature of Orcas Island.

“We won’t truly understand the magnitude of it until we’re gone,” she said.

The senior appreciation award went to student support specialist Rebekah Hardee, who Katie Spinogatti described as having a “rare gift to make others feel seen.”

The festivities also included speeches from class president Sofia Mahony-Jarequi and valedictorians Colter Bond and Madeleine Sonshine, as well as music from the high school band and strings.

The class chose John Vechy, co-founder of the technology companies PopCap Games and Pluto VR, to present the commencement address. He gave a candid speech that touched on poverty, wealth, addiction, sobriety, childhood trauma and politics. He likened modern life to a video game and provided his top five rules for the game of life: you only have one life, and it’s yours; it’s a multiplayer game; life is hard, face it; make it count, but don’t keep score; and you can remake the rules.

He asked the graduates, “What world do you want to live in?”

The 2026 class received a total of $300,000 in scholarships during a celebration of success on June 12. The recipients are as follows.

American Legion Voyle B. Martin Post #93

Post 93 Scholarship in Memory of Gary Bruland: Ravevah Casaday, $1,500

Claude A. Rubeling Academic Scholarship: Isabel Boyd, $1,500

Claude A. Rubeling Vocational Scholarship: Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, $1,500

Curtis Family Vocational Scholarship in Memory of Bob Curtis: Lauro Quintero-Carrion, $1,500

Curtis Family Vocational Scholarship in Memory of Glenn Monson: Gisselle Valladarez, $1,500

American Legion Leadership Award & Medallion: Kairam Bailey, $250

American Legion Leadership Award & Medallion: Ravevah Casaday, $250

Sons of the American Legion

Sons of the American Legion Scholarship: Lola Walker, $1,500

Allen Minnis Memorial Vo-Tech Scholarship: Lauro Quintero-Carrion, $1,500

Jim Passer Memorial Scholarship: Joaquin Shanks Morales, $1,500

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #93

Parberry Family Trust Scholarship: Vera Sasan, $2,000

Barbara Saul Scholarship: Lauro Quintero-Carrion, $2,000

Corinne Davis Scholarship: Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $2,000

American Legion Unit #93 Legacy Scholarship: Colter Bond, $2,000

Funhouse Commons

Funhouse Commons Scholarship Funded by the Daniel and Margaret Carper Foundation (scholarship is renewed every year for up to four years): Chloe Anderson-Cleveland, up to a full-ride.

Henigson Public School Student Fund Funded by the Henigson Family (scholarship is renewed every year for up to four years): Riley Helms, $50,000.

Funhouse Commons/The Island Hardware Vocational Fund Scholarship is awarded over multiple years: Emily Ibarra-Garcia, up to $3,500; Yeneisy Marquez Arevalo, up to $3,500; Lauro Quintero-Carrion, up to $3,500.

Funhouse Commons/The Pichu Fund funded by the Foster Family Pichu Fund: Emily Ibarra-Garcia, $2,000; Gisselle Valladarez, $2,000; Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, $2,000; Yeneisy Marquez Arevalo, $2,000; Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $2,000.

Funhouse Commons/Realtors of Orcas Island Funded by Orcas Island Realtors: Gisselle Valladarez, $2,000; Emily Ibarra-Garcia, $2,000.

Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope Scholarship: Lauro Quintero-Carrion, $500, and Anthony Conejo Medina, $500

Madrona Club

Madrona Club Scholarship: Emma Yerly, $5,000

Robin DiGeorgio Memorial Scholarship: Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, $5,000

Orcas Center

Visual Arts Scholarship: Olive McKenzie, $3,500

Orcas Education Association

Orcas Education Association Scholarship: Joaquin Shanks-Morales, $500

Orcas Island Booster Club

Orcas Island Booster Club Scholarship: Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $500, and Vera Sasan, $500

Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival

Marilyn Anderson Young Musician’s Award: Isabel Boyd, $1,000

Marilyn Anderson Young Musician’s Award: Makar Ashirov, $1,000

Orcas Island Education Foundation

OIEF Scholarship: Miranda Wallace Jones, $3,000; Colter Bond, $2,500; Cienna Richardson, $2,000; Vera Sasan, $2,000; Katherine Spinogatti, $1,500; Emma Yerly, $1,500; Isabel Boyd, $1,000; Joe Stephens, $500

OIEF/Grilled Cheese Showdown Award: Makar Ashirov, $2,000; Isabel Boyd, $1,000; Emily Ibarra-Garcia, $500; Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, $500; Yeneisy Marquez Arevalo, $500; Joaquin Shanks-Morales, $250; Joe Stephens, $250; Makenzie Taylor, $250

OIEF/Marian A. Berdan Scholarship: Madeleine Sonshine, $1,000; Emma Yerly, $500

OIEF/Thurman Bond Scholarship: Joe Stephens, $1,000; Gisselle Valladarez, $1,000; Emily Ibarra-Garcia, $500; Yeneisy Marquez Arevalo, $500; Yuri Abril Perez Dominguez, $500; Ravevah Casaday, $250; and Chase Connell, $250

Orcas Island Lions Club & Foundation

Orcas Island Lions Club Scholarship: Colter Bond, $4,000

Abrahamsen Family Vocational Scholarship: Cienna Richardson, $4,000

Joseph Bond Memorial Scholarship: Madeleine Sonshine, $4,000

Jim Golithon Memorial Scholarship: Lauro Quintero-Carrion, $4,000

Leonard Wellman Memorial Scholarship: Isabel Boyd, $4,000

Vic Hughes Memorial Scholarship: Lola Walker, $4,000

Orcas Odd Fellows

Orcas Odd Fellows Award: Lola Walker, $2,500; Gisselle Valladarez, $2,500

Orcas Online, Inc.

Terry Cairns Memorial Scholarship: Colter Bond, $500; Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $500

Public School Employees of Orcas Island

Public School Employees of Orcas Island Scholarship: Hans Sprenger, $100

San Juan County Sheriff’s Guild

San Juan County Sheriff’s Guild Scholarship: Max Peterson, $500; Ravevah Casaday, $500; Lola Walker, $500

San Juan Island’s Visitors Bureau

San Juan Island’s Visitors Bureau Scholarship: Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $1,000

San Juan Masonic Lodge #175

San Juan Masonic Lodge #175 Academic Scholarship: Emma Yerly, $2,000

Shaw Respect Scholarship

Shaw Respect Scholarship: Hans Sprenger, $1,000

Steve Resch Memorial

Steve Resch Memorial Scholarship: Gisselle Valladarez, $3,300; Sofia Mahony-Jauregui, $3,300