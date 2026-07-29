Reposado to play next Orcas Center summer concert

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center is proud to present its annual Summer Concert Series on the Village Green, bringing free, live music to the heart of Eastsound. This vibrant outdoor series, supported in part by Joe Brotherton and the Doe Bay team, celebrates community, creativity and the magic of music under the open sky.

All performances are free for the community and take place on Sundays at 5 p.m. The series runs through Aug. 30. The eclectic lineup will have something for everyone with phenomenal performers for all ages.

On Sunday, Aug. 2, Reposado headlines with Nick Drummond opening. Brotherton’s message: “Don’t miss this one.”

Reposado is a Seattle-based Afro-Latin funk band fronted by singer and bandleader Jean-Paul Builes. Centered in the crowd and creating a movement of connection and vulnerability, the band encourages everyone to rise and let loose. Their sprawling ensemble has employed over 40 musicians since its inception, and their live performances are renowned for their irresistible, full-throttle energy.

Opening the show is Seattle singer-songwriter Nick Drummond, a staple of the Emerald City. Playing solo sets at festivals such as Oak Harbor Music Fest, Little Big Fest, Juan de Fuca Festival of the Arts and Oregon Country Fair, among others, he has captivated audiences in venues large and small for years. His weekly residency at Seattle’s Mermaid Lounge has become a can’t-miss event, and he provides a sound much larger and more intricate than one expects of a solo performer.

The full concert series lineup is available online at www.OrcasCenter.org. Dates, times and performers are subject to change, so be sure to check the website for current information.