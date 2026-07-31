Celebrating 70 years of the Library Fair

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Library Fair & Book Sale! Friends of Orcas Island Library work diligently all year to accept, sort and box thousands of donated books dropped off by islanders over the year.

Boxes of books will be available for sale on Aug. 8 at the library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you love collectible art books, cookbooks, puzzles, history and everything in between at true bargain pricing, plan to stop by Saturday, Aug. 8. Books are generally $1 to $3 each, and many are hardbacks in virtually new condition. Stock up for grandkids, holiday gifts, self-care and more, and know every dollar spent supports your local library.

Volunteers are needed

The Library Fair is a labor of love. Volunteers pour their time into helping set up tables, unload hundreds of boxes of books, serve as cashiers, straighten tables and merchandise, answer questions, play music, clean up and more.

It’s easy to love your library in the abstract, but committing to show up at 8 a.m. on a Saturday to unload boxes of books says “I LOVE MY LIBRARY” in all caps … and also I LOVE GETTING AN EARLY PEEK AT BOOKS I CAN’T LIVE WITHOUT. Why not sign up at the front desk of the library so you too can get a jump on bargain hunting? Coffee, breakfast, lunch and popsicles are available, as are a variety of shifts for all levels of ability and experience.

Books are welcome

FOIL is still accepting donated books to sell at the Library Fair & Book Sale. A little or a lot — everything is welcome. If you have cases of books and can’t make it to town, FOIL might be able to arrange a pickup. You’re also welcome to come by the library any time we are open and drop donated books off at the FOIL office — last door on the right in the parking lot.

Early entry

For a small fee, you can be a member of the Friends of Orcas Island Library and get in early to bargain hunt at the Library Fair. Membership is good for one year, so if you haven’t renewed in a while, take the time to do so now so you get first dibs at the book sale. For just $15 for an individual ($30 for a family), you get early entry, voting rights at the annual meeting, a FOIL logo sticker and $5 to spend at the FOIL lobby store in the Library!

What does FOIL get from your membership? A sustainable way to cover basic operating expenses for the nonprofit and the ability to ensure every dollar earned via sales goes to support the Library.

The Library Fair Quilt Raffle is back!

You can buy raffle tickets at the library circulation desk for a chance to win this beautiful quilt! To see the quilt in person, stop by the library’s magazine section and look up where it’s currently displayed.