San Juan County leaders endorse Rick Larsen

Submitted by Rick Larsen’s campaign.

Current and former San Juan County elected officials have resoundingly endorsed Rick Larsen for his reelection to Congress.

Larsen has received endorsements from current and former County elected officials, including:

• San Juan County Council member Jane Fuller.

• San Juan County Council member Justin Paulsen.

• San Juan County Council member Kari McVeigh.

• Former San Juan County Council member Jamie Stephens.

• Former San Juan County Council member Cindy Wolf.

• Former San Juan County Council member Rick Hughes.

• Former San Juan County Prosecutor Randy Gaylord.

• Lopez Island Port Commissioner Steve Adams.

• Orcas Island Port Commissioner Rick Fant.

• Orcas Island Port Commissioner Mia Kartiganer.

• Rep. Debra Lekanoff of the 40th Legislative District.

Larsen has delivered millions of dollars back to San Juan County, creating jobs, infrastructure funding and quality of life

improvements for county residents. Recent investments in San Juan County include:

• $5,280,000 for the San Juan County Public Works Department’s Town to Zylstra Lake Multi-Modal Trail.

• $1 million for the Lopez Island Family Resource Center’s Food Center.

• $165,000 for the Orcas Senior Center’s roof replacement.

Larsen has called Northwest Washington home for over 100 years. He has worked to represent Northwest Washington in Congress and is taking nothing for granted. Larsen is committed to lowering costs for working families, holding the administration accountable and bringing federal dollars back home to invest in jobs and infrastructure.