Improv class showcase at Orcas Center

Submitted by event organizers.

Come enjoy a fun-filled evening of theater, created before your very eyes during Orcas Center’s Improv Class showcase on Thursday, June 25, 7 p.m., in the Black Box. A series of one-act plays will be made, right on the spot, from nothing more than an audience suggestion. Fans of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” and “Middleditch and Schwartz” will marvel at this student showcase of improvisational theater. There is a $10 suggested donation.