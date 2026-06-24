First outdoor summer concert from Orcas Center is June 28

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Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center’s annual Summer Concert Series is back in the Village Green. All performances are free to the community.

Kicking off the season is James Charles Howard, Jr., with local group Minnow Creek opening on Sunday, June 28, starting at 5 p.m.

Howard, Jr. performs original blues-rock, instrumental rock and acoustic singer-songwriter originals and covers. Drawing inspiration from legends like Santana, Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King, Jeff Beck and Jimi Hendrix, Howard, Jr. fuses traditional blues with psychedelic roots rock — seasoned with touches of Latin and jazz — to create a sound that’s uniquely his own.

Howard, Jr. won the Washington Blues Society Finals in 2016 and 2023, and competed in the 2017 and 2024 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee.

Opening act for the performance is Minnow Creek, an indie folk quartet that blends heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies and percussive grooves into a warm roots-driven sound. Led by frontman Clint McCune on rhythm guitar, with Joel Gamble on violin and keys, Rebecca Cohen on stand-up bass and Dan Hall on percussion, the band creates music that is both intimate and alive. Rooted in folk honesty, Minnow Creek’s songs invite audiences to listen, move and connect. Whether gentle and reflective or foot-stomping rhythmic, their music celebrates community, collaboration and the joy of being alive.