‘Baroque in Transition: The Treble Viol’ on Saturday, June 27

Submitted by the Salish Sea Early Music Festival.

“Baroque in Transition: The Treble Viol” is the final 2026 Salish Sea Early Music Festival performance, to feature treble viol player Annalisa Pappano, baroque guitarist William Simms and Jeffrey Cohan on baroque and renaissance flutes.

This concert, presented in collaboration with Orcas Adventist Fellowship Church, takes place on Tuesday, June 30, at 5 p.m. at Orcas Adventist Fellowship Church at 107 Enchanted Forest Road in Eastsound. Admission is by a suggested donation (a free-will offering) of $20 to $30. Those 18 and under are free. All are welcome regardless of donation. For additional information, please see www.salishseafestival.org/orcas.

Complete performance schedule for “Baroque in Transition”

San Juan Island: Saturday, June 27, at 12:30 p.m., St. David’s Episcopal Church, 780 Park Street in Friday Harbor, www.salishseafestival.org/sanjuan.

Lopez Island: Saturday, June 27, at 6 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 70 Sunset Lane, 360-468-3477, www.salishseafestival.org/lopez.

Orcas Island: Tuesday, June 30, at 5 p.m., Orcas Adventist Fellowship Church, 107 Enchanted Forest Road in Eastsound, 360-376-6683, www.salishseafestival.org/orcas.