Art show opening Friday, July 3: ‘The Ones That Made It’

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center announces the opening of “The Ones That Made It,” a curated show of wood-fired ceramics by local artists Michael Rozzi, Mathew Haeuser, Yuriko, Sam and Ayame Bullock, Sharon Ho, Sean Roberts, Penny Sharp and Mary Jane Elgin on July, 5:30-7 p.m.

Intrigued by the traditional craft of firing pottery using wood as fuel, they custom-built a kiln on Orcas and began firing in 2020. Each piece is an exploration of form and surface marked by the lick of fire, and the burning ash flying through a closed chamber for 18-20 hours. Every firing provides lessons for the next, leading this group of nine on a winding path of trial and discovery.

“The Ones That Made It” will be on display from June 26 to July 28. Live entertainment and complimentary refreshments will be provided at the opening on Friday. Please join us!