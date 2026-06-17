OIPC announces ninth annual pickleball tournament

Submitted by Keith Light for Orcas Island Pickleball Club.

The Orcas Island Pickleball Club is excited to announce that the 9th Annual Orcas Island Pickleball Tournament will return to the Buck Park pickleball and tennis courts on Aug. 22 and 23. Saturday will feature mixed doubles, and Sunday will feature both women’s and men’s doubles.

After record attendance in 2025, this year the club welcomes Pickleball Is Great Tournament Management! Registration options include one event day for $50 or both days for $70. Whether you’re a new player or you’ve been playing for years, this is your chance for fun and competitive pickleball play on Orcas Island! Spectators encouraged.

Signups and additional information are available at https://pickleballtournaments.com/tournaments/10th-annual-orcas-island-pickleball-tournament.

OIPC members receive priority registration and $10 off their first event. Information and memberships are available at orcaspickleball.org. The tournament is also accepting community sponsorships. Interested businesses and individuals can reach out to the club directly at orcaspickleball.org/contact for more information.

Orcas Island Pickleball Club is a registered Washington nonprofit and 501(c)(3) charitable organization. Its mission is to advocate for and facilitate the growth of the pickleball community on Orcas Island. We organize both recreational and competitive play, skill-building opportunities, purchase and maintenance of gear, and funding drives for large-capital facilities projects. If you are interested in what we are doing, get in touch with us!