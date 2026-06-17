Call to artists: Community Show ‘Color, Texture & Pattern’

Submitted by the Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center.

The Visual Arts Committee of Orcas Center announces a new community show — “Color, Texture & Pattern” – to open on June 26. For this show, the VAC welcomes art in which color, texture and/or pattern is a central feature of the work. This is a broad theme for abstract or representational art in all media. Community shows are open to all island artists, beginning and experienced alike. The purpose is to showcase island art and celebrate our creative neighbors. To participate, please bring up to three works of art (ready to be displayed or hung) to the Orcas Center on Installation Day (June 24, 10 a.m. to noon). All placement and hanging of the art will be done by the VAC. To learn more about exhibiting your art, commission structures and upcoming shows, visit www.OrcasCenter.org/VAC or call (360) 376-2281.

The opening for “Color, Texture & Pattern” will be on Friday, June 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Note that a show featuring the work of nine Orcas Island ceramicists — “The Ones That Made It ” – will open on the same night. Everyone is invited to the openings to enjoy great art, live entertainment and complimentary refreshments.

“Color, Texture & Pattern” will be on display from June 26 to July 28.