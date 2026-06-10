New exhibiting artist at the library

Submitted by the Orcas Public Library.

Orcas Island Library’s exhibiting artist for the month of June is painter Peter Carlson.

Carlson describes himself as a painter of images grounded in story. In this group of works, which he has titled “Conflict,” Carlson considers the relationship between his visual stories, with universal themes of “what we’re doing here and why,” and the viewer’s role in changing the narrative through their own interpretive lens.