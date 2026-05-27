OrcasFest May 28-30

Submitted by event organizers.

It’s almost time for OrcasFest, a music festival held all around Eastsound May 28-30. This will be the second annual event, and Eastsound will be teeming with live music — artists from across genres: indie, old-time, country, blues, Cajun, Scandinavian, Irish, bluegrass and more.

The second annual OrcasFest kicks off this Thursday, May 28, with a community square dance at Odd Fellows Hall. Daytime, evening and late-night concerts, dances, jams and workshops will be happening at Odd Fellows, Orcas Center and around town at various smaller venues Friday and Saturday, including: Cafe Aurora, the Wee Chapel at Outlook Inn, The Barnacle, The Lower Tavern, Printshop, Orcas Bakery and Squeezers. Tickets are still available! Don’t miss out on this chance to ramble around town! Day and weekend passes can be purchased at orcasfest.com. OrcasFest is a celebration of music and community started by Reeb Willms and Orcas Island-born Caleb Klauder and Tashi Litch. These three touring musicians hatched a plan to bring the world-class music that they encounter out on the road back home to Orcas Island to be experienced by locals and visitors. They wanted to create a setting where music could be experienced in small, intimate venues around Eastsound, bringing joyous energy to town, and giving everyone a rare and unique way to see and hear these great musicians up close!

There are multiple ways to see the music:

Buy a day pass for Friday or Saturday. Or better yet, buy a full weekend pass that gives you access to performances by all OrcasFest artists playing at venues around Eastsound. Wander around between the concerts, workshops and dances all afternoon and evening on Friday and Saturday.

Attend the evening concerts at Orcas Center:

Friday night featuring Kevin Burke, Elise Leavy, Murphy Beds and The Litch Brothers.

Saturday night featuring Lottie Doddies, Jamie Fox & Scotty Leach, Linzay Young & Joel Savoy and Foghorn Stringband.

Tickets for Orcas Center evening concerts are available at www.orcascenter.org.