Open strings at Emmanuel: Community invited to ‘quiet listen’ during weekly rehearsals

Emmanuel Episcopal Parish is opening its red sanctuary doors to the community for a unique, behind-the-scenes musical experience. Starting the week of May 19, a local ensemble of string players called the “Orcas-tra” — featuring violins, viola and cello — will establish a regular rehearsal residency in the historic Emmanuel sanctuary every Tuesday evening from 6:30-8 p.m.

Unlike a formal concert series, these sessions offer a raw look at the creative process. The group will be working through a diverse repertoire of chamber-style music in a way that is intentionally casual, spontaneous and a bit carefree.

“I was so inspired when Fr. Berto first shared this concept, where we musicians could think creatively about our rehearsals, and invite others to witness music-making in such simple form. I’m excited to experience this work-in-progress with fellow musicians. The process may be a little organic, perhaps a bit messy and unpredictable, but I know there’s beauty to be had in that, as well,” said Sharman Ensminger, Emmanuel parishioner and violinist.

How to attend

The public is invited to drop in and listen at no cost. To maintain the rehearsal environment, the musicians ask that attendees follow these simple guidelines:

Look for the sign: If the ensemble is in session, a notice will be posted on or near the red sanctuary doors indicating the “Orcas-tra” is in session.

Enter quietly: Anyone is welcome to slip in, find a seat and stay for as little or as long as they like.

Embrace the process: Expect stops, starts and discussions among the musicians as they refine their tunes — and be prepared to witness a few laughs and a bit of fun, too.

This initiative reflects Emmanuel Parish’s commitment to being a sanctuary in every sense of the word — a place where art, community and peace intersect. Whether you are seeking a moment of mid-week meditation or are curious about the mechanics of string performance, all are welcome. For questions or further information, please contact the Emmanuel Parish office administrator at parishoffice@orcasepiscopal.org.