Re-elect Natasha Warmenhoven for San Juan County auditor

Submitted by Natasha Warmenhoven.

Natasha Warmenhoven is proud to announce her candidacy for re-election as San Juan County auditor. During her first term, Warmenhoven has served the residents of San Juan County with a commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and delivering dependable county services.

As auditor, Warmenhoven has been a steady and reliable leader during a transformative period for our local government. Her tenure has been defined by a focus on “getting the work done and done right,” ensuring that every ballot is counted securely and impartially, every financial report is accurate and every resident is served with professionalism and respect.

Warmenhoven has overseen several key initiatives that have strengthened the Auditor’s Office and benefited our community, including:

• Navigating complex budget cycles and delivering balanced budgets for the 2024-2025 biennial and 2026 annual budgets.

• Prioritizing an informed electorate and ensuring every election is conducted with the highest level of security and transparency.

• Fostering a collaborative environment where staff are encouraged to research and document policy and procedure, and cross-train to ensure there is no disruption to service.

• Continuing the effort to implement a new financial management system for the County.

• Introducing an online dog licensing system.

• Building on the citizen trust and operational excellence established by her predecessors.

Warmenhoven appreciates her staff who show up for this community to provide this exceptional and reliable service. The role of auditor is impossible to do as one person, and Warmenhoven is constantly impressed with the expertise and professionalism that her staff brings to their respective roles. The success of the Auditor’s Office is credited to their hard work, dedication and passion.

The role of County auditor requires more than just technical knowledge; it requires a temperament characterized by professionalism, level-headedness and a dedication to the oath of office. “The Auditor’s [O]ffice is a foundation of our county’s trust,” says Warmenhoven. “It requires a leader who remains focused on the mission, encourages excellence with every interaction, treats all employees and residents with dignity, and brings a calm, steady hand to the daily challenges of local government. I am running to continue the progress we’ve made and to ensure this office remains a place of stability and exceptional quality for all islanders.”

Warmenhoven’s vision for the next four years includes completing the transformation of the County’s enterprise resource planning software, continuing to protect the integrity of our local elections and maintaining the highest standard of fiscal management and service that San Juan County residents expect and deserve.

We invite the community to support a proven leader who has demonstrated she can do the job and do it well. Re-elect Natasha Warmenhoven. Experience. Integrity. Stability. Ongoing information about Warmenhoven’s re-election campaign can be found at natashaforauditor.com, by emailing natashaforauditor@gmail.com or by calling 360-206-7417.