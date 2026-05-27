Audio brunch workshops at Orcas Center

Submitted by the Orcas Center.

Orcas Center’s Jake Perrine will present 10 live sound workshops on most Sunday mornings at Orcas Center from 11 a.m. to noon, from June 14 to Aug. 30. The workshop is open to the public and designed for audio hobbyists who want to improve their understanding of how audio works, learn how to work with it and improve their audio chops for live events, recording, etc.

Tuition is a work trade! Anyone present at 11 a.m. for the each workshop will learn theory for an hour, and then head down to the Village Green Stage at noon and put their learning into practice by helping set up for the weekly Summer Concert Series show (usually takes about two hours) and/or help break down at the end of the show (usually around 7 p.m., and takes about an hour). You will learn as much via “hands-on” at the stage as you did in the workshop, and you are welcome to ask questions throughout! The Summer Concerts are at 5 p.m. and are free to the public. We have a great time, you will learn a lot and you get to see how to put on a show from start to finish! Visit www.OrcasCenter.org for the full calendar of artists.

No signup required; simply come to the Orcas Center lobby for the classes/topics you wish to attend.

Curriculum:

June 14: What is sound, and how is it measured? Digital versus analog audio

June 28: Cables, Connectors, and Signal Levels

July 3-4: Microphones, Mic Techniques

July 12: Speakers, Monitors, and Sound System Overview

July 19: Audio Mixers, Gain, and Setting Levels

July 26: Equalization (EQ)

Aug. 2: Compression & Dynamics Processing

Aug. 9: Spatial Effects: Reverb and Delay

Aug. 23: The Sound Check

Aug. 30: Mixing Live Audio

Perrine is the executive artistic director of Orcas Center and a 35-year-plus audio professional. He taught audio production at the Art Institute of Seattle for over a decade; was a co-founder of WarpAcademy.com, an online school for music production; is an Ableton Live Certified Trainer; and is the author of three published books on audio. He was a mastering engineer at RFICD in Seattle for four years, and has recorded, mixed and mastered countless recordings and live acts.

Bring a snack, water, and paper and a pencil if you want to take notes. Questions? Email jake@orcascenter.org.